Coronavirus: Kuwait confirms 152 new cases, one new death

Kuwait reported 152 new coronavirus cases and one new death in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 3,440 and the virus-related death toll to 23, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

A 61-year-old Indian resident who was being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at one of Kuwait’s hospitals died of the virus, the ministry spokesman said.

Fifteen newly reported cases are of people who had traveled abroad. They include 12 cases of Kuwaitis who were in the United Kingdom, two Kuwaitis who were in Turkey, and one Kuwaiti who was in France.

Another 128 new cases are people of different nationalities who had direct contact with previously infected individuals.

Nine others are currently under epidemic investigation.

Currently, 67 people are in ICUs, out of which 30 are critical.

Kuwait imposed a 16-hour curfew from the hours of 5 p.m. to 6 a.m., halted all international flights until further notice, and suspended schools and universities until August.

Last Update: 11:46 KSA 14:46 - GMT 11:46