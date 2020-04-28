CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Morocco’s economy to shrink 6.8 pct in second quarter, says agency

Tourists wait to be repatriated to their countries as Morocco suspends flights to European countries in March at Marrakech airport. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Rabat Tuesday 28 April 2020
Morocco’s planning agency revised downwards on Tuesday its growth forecast for the second quarter to -6.8 percent year-on-year instead of an earlier estimate of -1.8 percent as the coronavirus lockdown hit both foreign and domestic demand.

First-quarter growth stood at 0.7 percent compared with a previous projection of 1.1 percent, the agency said in a statement, citing a drop in cereals output.

The coronavirus will cost the Moroccan economy $3 billion in the first half, it said.

