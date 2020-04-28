Coronavirus: Oman to reopen commercial activities including repair shops, exchanges

Oman is to reopen a range of commercial activities in the sultanate including repair shops and money exchanges, according to a statement issued via Oman News Agency's official twitter on Tuesday.
The statement issued by the country's Supreme Committee, set up to manage its response to the coronavirus pandemic, issued a list of commercial activities which will now be allowed under regulations. The activities listed included car repair shops, electronics and computer shops, and printing shops. Money exchanges will also be reopened.
The statement did not make it clear when the activities would be reopened.
Here is the full list of commercial activities included in the statement:
- Car repair shops
- Car spare parts shops
- Fishing boat repair shops
- Fishing spare parts shops
- Electronics and computer shops
- Repair of home appliance devices
- Satellite transmission devices
- Car rental shops
- Equipment rental shops
- Stationery shops
- Printing shops
- Quarries
- Car electricity shops
- Oil change shops
- Break repair shops
- Car tire shops
- Money exchanges
Only two customers will be allowed in a shop at one time, in line with social distancing rules aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus in the country, according to the statement.
All commercial activities must comply with health regulations, it added.
The partial reopening comes as Oman continues to report rising cases of COVID-19. The Ministry of Health reported 82 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,131.
So far, Oman has been the GCC country to be the least badly hit by coronavirus. However, restrictions on movement remain in place, with the capital Muscat locked down until May 8.
Last Update: 10:52 KSA 13:52 - GMT 10:52