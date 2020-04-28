Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s mosques will not reopen for Ramadan, says Ministry

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs denied on Monday rumors that mosques around the Kingdom would reopen soon for congressional prayers after the coronavirus pandemic forced their closure last month.

“There is no truth on what is being circulated about a set date for the re-opening of mosques for congregational prayers. The decision to suspend the prayers in the mosques is ongoing,” the ministry said on its official Twitter page.

“The current cleaning, sterilization and maintenance work for the mosques is one of the precautionary measures previously taken by the Ministry,” it added.

Saudi Arabia halted all communal prayers inside mosques across the country last month, including two of the holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, as part of efforts to curb the outbreak.

Prayers were suspended to the public inside Mecca’s Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Scholars on April 19 urged Muslims around the world to pray inside their homes during Ramadan if they reside in countries that have imposed coronavirus restrictions such as curfews and lockdowns.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced mosques around the world to shut their doors to communal prayers.

Around the Arabian Gulf and the Middle East, the calls to prayer which instructs Muslims to “hurry to the prayer” has been changed to “prayers in your homes”.

