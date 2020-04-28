Coronavirus: Saudia Airlines denies reports about domestic flights resuming in June

Saudia Airlines, the national carrier airline of Saudi Arabia, denied on Tuesday media reports that claimed that it would resume domestic flights in June.

“Regarding what was being circulated about the resumption of flights, Saudia Airlines wants to clarify that what is being said is incorrect and no date has been set for the resumption of flights. The decision to reopen flights is determined by the concerned authorities,” the carrier said on its media center Twitter page.

Media reports earlier today said that the airline’s website showed that domestic flights were available for scheduling on June 1.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday extended the suspension of international and domestic flights until further notice, with the exception of emergency cases, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, an interior ministry spokesman said.

The Kingdom has reported 20,077 confirmed coronavirus cases and 152 virus-related deaths so far.

