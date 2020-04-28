Coronavirus: UAE reports 541 new cases, seven new deaths

The United Arab Emirates reported 541 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 11,380 and the virus-related death toll to 89, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

The seven people of different nationalities died due to complications, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, 91 more people recovered from the virus, which raises the total number of recoveries in the country to 2,181.

The new cases were detected after an additional 25,000 tests were conducted, the ministry said. The UAE has for the past month been ramping up its testing efforts to contain the outbreak.

Easing restrictions

The UAE has eased restrictions that had been imposed to curb the outbreak.

Dubai announced that the 24-hour curfew has been lifted, and residents are no longer required to apply for a permit if they want to leave their home.

Individuals across the emirates are allowed to go out between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. but must adhere to precautionary measures.

During the holy month of Ramadan, residents can go outside to exercise for one or two hours, with a maximum of three people allowed in one group.

Visiting relatives is also allowed during the month, but no more than five people must be in one gathering.

Ramadan in Dubai amid coronavirus

