Coronavirus in UAE: Abu Dhabi reopens malls, sets guidelines for management, visitors

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development (DED) issued on Monday a set of comprehensive health guidelines for malls in the emirate in order to allow them to re-open to the public, after they were shut down as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Once the malls fulfill all the requirements, the DED will approve their re-opening and will conduct regular inspections to ensure their continued compliance.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The guidelines for malls:

Food and beverage outlets should operate at 30 percent capacity only, use disposable utensils, and maintain 2.5 meters between tables.

Car parking should be limited to 50 percent capacity.

Store capacity should not exceed one customer per 5 square-meter.

Thermal scanners should be installed at every entrance.

Use of elevators should be limited only for those with special needs.

All staff must wear masks and gloves and be tested for COVID-19.

Signs regarding proper hygiene and social distancing should be displayed throughout the malls.

Malls should designate separate entrances and exits.

Malls should Install clearly marked hand sanitizing stations at all entrances and exits.

Malls should carry out disinfection programs daily.

Each mall is allowed to set its own opening hours.

As malls begin to re-open in #AbuDhabi, subject to @AbuDhabiDED approval, customers are required to follow precautionary guidelines for visiting, shopping and dining.

Masks and gloves must be worn, and bringing your own bags from home is advised. pic.twitter.com/aBaKPMP2uG — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) April 27, 2020

The DED also set guidelines for visitors:

Customers must wear masks and gloves at all times.

Pay with cards, as no cash payments will be accepted.

Customers are advised to bring their own bags from home.

Practice social distancing.

No changing room facilities available, and no trials of clothing, make-up or other products.

No returns or exchanges are permitted.

Use hand sanitizer when entering and leaving the mall.

Adults over 60 years of age are not allowed to visit the mall.

As malls begin to re-open in #AbuDhabi, subject to @AbuDhabiDED approval, customers are required to follow precautionary guidelines for visiting, shopping and dining.

Masks and gloves must be worn, and bringing your own bags from home is advised. pic.twitter.com/aBaKPMP2uG — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) April 27, 2020

Abu Dhabi had on April 5 extended the closure of all malls, cinemas, and amusement parks until further notice as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Read more:

Coronavirus in UAE: Abu Dhabi considers re-opening malls with 30 pct capacity limit

Coronavirus: UAE reports 490 cases, 6 deaths, total up to 10,839 cases, 82 fatalities

Last Update: 20:54 KSA 23:54 - GMT 20:54