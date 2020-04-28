Dubai launches ‘coronavirus fund’ to support private hospitals, patients

Dubai launched a dedicated coronavirus fund on Tuesday as part of a partnership between Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) and Al-Jalila Foundation, and called on residents to support private hospitals on the frontlines of COVID-19 care, according to a statement carried by Emirates News Agency (WAM).

“All around the world people have been demonstrating solidarity and generosity to help those in need in these extraordinary times. The DHCA COVID-19 Fund adds to relief efforts made at a national level with an aim to sustain and improve healthcare capacity,” said CEO of DHCA Jamal Abdulsalam.

Abdulsalam added that the donation will be through two types, medical equipment and patient care.

"We will help existing COVID-19 facilities as well as directly assist patients affected by the virus who do not have the means to pay for their care," he said.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Since March, several private hospitals have been enlisted to support the UAE Government’s response to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, reported WAM.

In Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), as of April, three of the free zone’s five hospitals - Mediclinic City Hospital, Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Hospital-Dubai, and Emirates Specialty Hospital, have been added to the COVID-19 care network with close to 400 beds.

These hospitals provide essential infrastructure, equipment, supplies, workforce, and additional resources while being agile to accommodate changing logistics and different patient treatment areas as per case severity.

To help alleviate the pressure and to support these hospitals to care for current and future patients, the DHCA COVID-19 fund will provide timely respite.

The Laboratory Mobile Unit by @Dubai_Ambulance offers COVID-19 home testing, specifically for the elderly and people of determination.https://t.co/E0txWKE3ms#Dubai pic.twitter.com/1bNJFdHsop — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 24, 2020

Charity partner Al-Jalila Foundation - a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives - will receive the funds raised in the UAE and will assess the needs of DHCC-based clinical facilities and/or patients, and donations will be channeled accordingly.

Last Update: 15:51 KSA 18:51 - GMT 15:51