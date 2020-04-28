Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises to 5,877, total cases climb to 92,584

The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus pandemic rose by 71 in the past 24 hours to 5,877, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV on Tuesday.



The total number of diagnosed cases in Iran, one of the Middle Eastern countries hit hardest by the novel coronavirus, which causes respiratory disease COVID-19, has reached 92,584, he said.

Read more: Iran’s desire for legitimacy and trade led to missteps on coronavirus: Experts

Yesterday, it was reported that the false belief that toxic methanol cures coronavirus has seen over 700 people killed in Iran, an official said. The figure represents a higher death toll that official numbers report. Last week, an Iranian child went into a coma and lost his sight after his family gave him alcohol as a preventative measure against COVID-19.

Iranian President Rouhani has said that the country needs an economic plan based on a worst-case scenario of nearly a year of disruptions due to the virus.

Iran is the second hardest-hit country in the Middle East by coronavirus, behind Turkey. The country quickly emerged as the regional epicenter, and many countries' outbreaks in the region can be traced back to Iran.

