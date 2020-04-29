Coronavirus: Cases in Oman climb to 2,274 after 143 new cases detected

Oman reported 143 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,274, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

Out of the newly reported cases, 101 were of non-Omanis and 42 Omanis.

The number of daily reported cases is a significant rise from Tuesday’s number, which was 83, and Monday’s toll which was 51.

Oman’s health minister said earlier this month that he expected the rate of new coronavirus cases to peak at 500 cases per day between April 23 and 30.

Currently, the virus-related death toll in the country stands at 10. Meanwhile the number of recovered cases is 364.

“The ministry urges everyone to adhere strictly to social and physical distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH, as well as staying at home and not going out unless necessary,” the ministry said on its official Twitter page.

Ramadan mass gatherings were banned in Oman last week to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further.

The capital Muscat is also under lockdown until May 8.

