Coronavirus: Etihad Airways delays regular passenger flights until June 16

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways on Wednesday said it now plans to start operating regular passenger flights from June 16, delaying the resumption for a second time this month.

The airline has opened bookings for flights across its network from June 16, it said in a statement, though cautioned that could change should current restrictions be extended.

Etihad on April 25 said it would extend the suspension until at least May 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak. It earlier planned to start resuming flights from May 1.

Last Update: 12:40 KSA 15:40 - GMT 12:40