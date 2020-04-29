Coronavirus: Kuwait reports highest new daily coronavirus cases

Kuwait announced its highest number of new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday after 300 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total number of cases in the country is now 3,740.

A 57-year-old Filipino resident died from complications due to the virus, which brings the virus-related death toll in Kuwait to 24.

Twenty-eight people are currently in a critical conditions, while 38 others are stable.

In the last 24 hours, five people were transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Meanwhile, 213 recovered from the virus today, which brings the total number of recoveries in Kuwait to 1,389.

Kuwait imposed a 16-hour curfew from the hours of 5 p.m. to 6 a.m., halted all international flights until further notice, and suspended schools and universities until August.

