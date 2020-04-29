Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,325 new cases, five deaths

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,325 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 21,402 and the death toll to 157, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

Out of the newly reported cases, Saudi Arabian citizens make up only 15 percent. Meanwhile, 85 percent of the new cases were detected in non-Saudis, ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said.

Five non-Saudi Arabian citizens died due to complications from the virus, he added.

They were between the ages of 25 and 52, and lived in the Eastern Province and Mecca. Most of them had chronic illnesses, he said.

Out of the 1,325 new cases, 356 were confirmed in Mecca,225 in Medina, 224 in Jeddah, and 203 in Riyadh.

The other cases were reported in cities and provinces around the Kingdom.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1325) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (5) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (169) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (2953) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/FsFGDFMVQX — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) April 29, 2020

Meanwhile, 2,953 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Saudi Arabia.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia continue to urge people to stay at home unless necessary despite having relaxed some restrictions and curfews at the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Citizens and residents are allowed to go out for necessary needs between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. but must adhere to precautionary measures such as wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing practices.

