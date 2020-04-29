Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s al-Sudais marks launch thermal cameras in Kaaba

The launch of thermal cameras that detect coronavirus in Islam's holiest site, the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque in Mecca, was marked by the General President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Abdul Rahman al-Sudais.

The cameras, which can accurately scan the temperatures of up to 25 people at the same time, were placed at the entrances of the mosque’s courtyards.

“Today, thank God, we launched thermal camera devices that scans inside the holy sites from the doors. If a person is suspected of being sick it will show on this device,” al-Sudais said.

Similar cameras were put up in the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina earlier this month.

He also reassured Muslims around the world that the two holy sites in Mecca and Medina will open soon, and that it would be only “days [before] the sorrow will leave this nation.”

Authorities closed the holy sites to the public as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

