Coronavirus: UAE reports nine deaths, 549 new cases, bringing total to 11,929

The United Arab Emirates reported on Wednesday nine coronavirus-related deaths and 549 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 11,929, while 148 patients had fully recovered, according to the ministry of health.

The nine people of different nationalities died due to complications, bringing the total death toll to 98, the ministry added in a statement carried by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Government spokeswoman, Amna al-Dahhak al- Shamsi noted that the recovered cases constitute 20 percent of all infections in the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,329.

She added that 9,502 patients are still receiving treatment.

Earlier on Wednesday, Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said it now plans to start operating regular passenger flights from June 16, delaying the resumption for a second time this month.

In another development, Dubai Economy closed nine shops, fined 18, and issued warnings to 176 more on Wednesday for failing to comply with safety precautions put in place for reopening following a period of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the department said in a Tweet.

