Coronavirus: UAE to open service centers from May 2 amid strict measures

As the UAE eases the restrictions imposed following the coronavirus outbreak, some key government offices and service centers will open to the public from May 2 amid strict measures to ensure the safety of both employees and customers to prevent COVID-19.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE), which had closed its offices on March 29, has announced that it will open all service centers with effect from May 2.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“Starting May 2, the MOHRE service centers shall open to customers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., under the provision that all precautionary measures are strictly adhered by; to ensure the safety of both employees and customers,” MOHRE announced on its official twitter handle.

We’re happy to announce that starting May 2nd, #MOHRE service centres across the UAE will re-open for customers, stressing on the importance of adhering to the health protective measures. At any time, you can benefit from our online services available through our smart channels. pic.twitter.com/cAHSSh5YaN — 80060 (@800_60) April 28, 2020

The opening hours will be from 9.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. The number of customer happiness representatives will be 30 percent, and the number of customers will also be restricted to 30 percent of the total capacity of the center.

The Ministry has also announced some guidelines for customers visiting its service centers or customer happiness centers like compulsorily wearing masks and gloves, and comply with the precautionary measures announced by the government.

Children and the elderly are also not allowed to visit the centers.

Dubai Economy

Dubai Economy, the Economic Department of the Emirate, announced on Sunday that government transaction centers can resume work while adhering to social distancing certain protocols.

The transaction counters will be open from 9.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m., while employee count should not exceed 30 percent of the staff.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai hopes to reopen for tourists at the beginning of July

Coronavirus: Dubai closes 13 shops, warns 211 others for breaking COVID-19 rules

Coronavirus: UAE’s Bee’ah launches disinfection pods for work, home

According to the agency, the move is in line with the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management's partial easing of restrictions on movement in Dubai.

Simultaneously, customer services will also continue to be provided remotely.

Both customers and staff are to adhere to sanitation and social distancing guidelines.

Last Update: 20:30 KSA 23:30 - GMT 20:30