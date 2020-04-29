Coronavirus toll tops 130,000 dead in Europe: AFP tally

More than 130,000 people have died in Europe from the coronavirus, three-quarters of them in Italy, Spain, France and Britain, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1300 GMT Wednesday.

With a total of 130,002 people dead for 1,433,753 infected, Europe is the continent hardest hit by the pandemic which has killed 217,727 people in the world. Italy has lost 27,359 lives, Spain 24,275, France 23,660 and Britain 21,678.

Medical staff push a patient inside a French medical helicopter in Strasbourg, on March 30, 2020, to be evacuated to a German hospital amid the coronavirus outbreak. (AFP)

In a related development, US cases of the novel coronavirus topped 1 million on Tuesday, having doubled in 18 days, and making up one-third of all infections in the world, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 56,500 Americans have died of the highly contagious respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the virus, an average of about 2,000 a day this month, according to a Reuters tally.

Last Update: 14:52 KSA 17:52 - GMT 14:52