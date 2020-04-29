CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Three-day, 24-hour curfew imposed in Yemen's Aden, coronavirus cases confirmed: STC

A member of the Southern Transitional Council mans a checkpoint in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on April 27, 2020, following the declaration of self-rule by separatists. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Dubai Wednesday 29 April 2020
Authorities in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden have announced a three-day, 24-hour curfew starting at midnight local time, after five confirmed cases of new coronavirus infection were announced on Wednesday.

The announcement came from the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist group that declared self-rule on Sunday in southern Yemeni governorates including Aden. Aden city is the interim seat of the government that was ousted from power in the capital, Sanaa, by the Houthi group in late 2014.

