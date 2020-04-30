At least 13,000 dead in Tehran in past two months amid coronavirus: Iranian official

At least 13,000 people have died in the Iranian capital Tehran between February and March, a member of the Tehran city council said on Wednesday.

“In the past two months, 13,000 people have been buried in Tehran,” Mohammad Javad Haghshenas told the state-run Aftab-e Yazd daily on Wednesday.

Haghshenas did not say what proportion of these deaths was due to coronavirus.

He suggested that the number of deaths due to coronavirus in Tehran can be extracted by comparing the number of people who died this year and the same period last year in the capital.

Iran’s National Organisation for Civil Registration (NOCR), which is part of the Ministry of Interior, has stopped publishing death statistics in the country since the coronavirus outbreak, the state-run Shargh daily said on Wednesday. The decision was deemed “odd” by state media.

An Iranian woman wears a protective mask to prevent contracting coronavirus, as she walks on a street in front of a closed cinema in Tehran. (Reuters)

The number of coronavirus deaths in Tehran is unknown as the Iranian health ministry does not disclose the coronavirus death toll for each province and instead reports the overall death toll for the entire country.

As of Wednesday, 5,957 in Iran have died from the virus and there are 93,657 confirmed cases, according to the health ministry.

Between 70 to 100 people die daily in Tehran from coronavirus, another member of the Tehran city council had said earlier this month.

An official of Tehran municipality had also said earlier this month that authorities have prepared 10,000 graves for coronavirus victims in the capital.

Officials in Iran, including several members of parliament, have cast doubt on the official coronavirus figures in the country and have accused the health ministry of lack of transparency.

Read more:

Iran arrests thousands for ‘spreading rumors’ about coronavirus

Coronavirus: Mother and newborn separated by closed Iran-Iraqi border

News editor in Iran arrested over cartoon mocking Islamic medicine

Last Update: 23:34 KSA 02:34 - GMT 23:34