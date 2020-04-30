Coronavirus: Dubai Police Chief optimistic no new lockdowns in Dubai or UAE

Dubai’s Police Chief Major General Abdullah Khalifa al-Marri said on Thursday he was optimistic there will be no more “stringent measures,” such as the lockdowns previously imposed on Naif and Al Ras areas in Dubai, introduced in any areas in Dubai or the rest of the UAE.

Dubai had lifted on April 26 the lockdowns imposed on Naif and Al Ras after both areas recorded zero new COVID-19 cases in 48 hours.

During a remote press conference of government officials, al-Marri answered a question on whether another area in Dubai could face such a lockdown, saying that all actions are taken by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management on the basis of a clear framework and plan, and after assessing data and analyzing the situation.

He expressed optimism that “such stringent measures will not be put in place elsewhere in Dubai or anywhere in the UAE.”

Al-Marri added: “The government has partially eased restrictions to allow the public greater freedom of movement in Dubai. However, the phased rollout of easing of restrictions depends on the impact of preventive measures and the level of control achieved on the situation.”

Dubai reopened on Friday malls, cafes, and restaurants and eased lockdown restrictions it initially imposed last month to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The emirate allowed people to leave their homes between 6.00 am and 10.00 pm without a permit.

Restaurants and cafes are allowed during the holy month of Ramadan to accept dine-in customers, on the condition that the outlet only operates with 30 percent of its customer capacity.

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) also resumed on Sunday its metro, public buses, and taxi services.

