Coronavirus: Dubai closes 19 shops, warns 165, fines 2 for breaking opening rules

Dubai has ordered 19 shops to close and warned 165 more for failing to follow precautionary measures put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dubai Economy on Twitter Thursday.

Authorities also fined two more shops for breaking the rules, while 505 outlets were found to be compliant.

Two were fined for opening fitting rooms and conducting promotions. pic.twitter.com/zH2WQoJt2L — اقتصادية دبي (@Dubai_DED) April 30, 2020

The announcement is the fifth day in a row from Dubai Economy, as the department monitors whether businesses are following coronavirus rules.

Dubai has imposed various measures aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus, including the closure of bars, gyms, and other facilities. The emirate has eased its COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown restrictions as the holy month of Ramadan begins. Dubai reopened malls, cafes, and restaurants on Friday, but restrictions remain in place governing how businesses can operate.

The shops shut down were located in Dubai Marina, Satwa, Al Rafaa, Souq Al Kabeer, Karama, Hor Al Anz, Abu Hail, Al Ras, Sabkha, Al Dhagaya, Warqaa, Bani Yas Square, Qusais, Ras Al Khor, Naif, Khaled bin Al waleed, Um Suqeim, Bastakiya, International City, Awir, Al Fahidi, and Port Saeed.

“They were engaged in various activities relating to laundry, opticals, tyres, electronics, building materials, studio, advertising and marketing, printing and copy services, tailoring, travel and tourism,” Dubai Economy said.

In addition, nine shopping malls in Deira and Bur Dubai were also inspected. While 140 outlets in the malls were found to be fully compliant, 75 were warned for not having precautionary measures, such as social distancing stickers, in place. — اقتصادية دبي (@Dubai_DED) April 30, 2020

Dubai eases lockdown

The UAE emirate of Dubai announced that it would ease restrictions last week.

The 24-hour National Sterilisation Program has been shortened, with individuals across Dubai allowed to leave their homes between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. without a permit. The public will be required to strictly follow precautionary measures, which include maintaining social distancing from others while wearing a face mask. Those who do not wear a mask will be fined 1,000 dirhams.

Individuals are also allowed to go outside to exercise for one to two hours each time, with a maximuim of three people in one group.

Visiting of relatives is allowed, but restricted to no more than five people per gathering, while high-risk individuals above the age of 60, and those with underlying medical conditions, should continue to be isolated.

Restaurants and shops in malls will open with a 30 percent capacity between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. Malls will only operate with 25 percent of parking spaces available to limit the possibility of overcrowding.

Last Update: 11:07 KSA 14:07 - GMT 11:07