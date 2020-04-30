Coronavirus: Kuwait detects 284 new cases, highest daily toll so far

Kuwait confirmed 284 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 4,024 a health ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
The Kingdom’s death toll climbed to 26 after two new fatalities were recorded, the spokesman added. Two Indian expats, a 54-year-old and a 51-year-old, died after spending several days in the intensive care unit.
Meanwhile, 150 people have recovered raising the total to 1,539, according to Health Minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah.
