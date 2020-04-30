CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Kuwait detects 284 new cases, highest daily toll so far

A Kuwaiti national, residing abroad, leaves the Kuwait International airport in the capital upon her return as part of a repatriation plan on April 19, 2020, and ahead of being taken to mandatory home quarantine. (File photo)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Thursday 30 April 2020
Kuwait confirmed 284 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 4,024 a health ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

The Kingdom’s death toll climbed to 26 after two new fatalities were recorded, the spokesman added. Two Indian expats, a 54-year-old and a 51-year-old, died after spending several days in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 150 people have recovered raising the total to 1,539, according to Health Minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Last Update: 11:30 KSA 14:30 - GMT 11:30

