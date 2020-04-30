Coronavirus: Oman confirms 74 new cases, raising total to 2,348

Oman confirmed 74 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 2,348, the health ministry announced on Thursday. Meanwhile, 495 people in the Sultanate have recovered so far.

“With our commitment to health isolation and social distancing, we will prevent ourselves, our families, and our community from the spread of coronavirus,” the ministry of health said in a statement.

Oman continued to urge people to adhere to preventative measures implemented by the sultanate to slow the spread of the virus. The ministry also advised people to continue washing their hands with water and soap, and to avoid touching the face, nose, mouth and eyes.

People are urged to stay home and only go out when absolutely necessary.

Oman's death toll remained at 10 as of Thursday.





