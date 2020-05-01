Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi directs malls, shops, pharmacies to install thermal screening

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development (DED) instructed on Friday all malls, food retailers, and pharmacies to install thermal screening devices and cameras at their main entrances.
As malls begin to re-open in #AbuDhabi, subject to @AbuDhabiDED approval, customers are required to follow precautionary guidelines for visiting, shopping and dining.— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) April 27, 2020
Masks and gloves must be worn, and bringing your own bags from home is advised. pic.twitter.com/aBaKPMP2uG
In preparation for the reopening of malls in #AbuDhabi, we have been operating Covid-19 testing centers around the clock.— SEHA - شركة صحة (@SEHAHealth) April 28, 2020
20,000 employees have completed tests so far at 7 drive-through testing centers. pic.twitter.com/3EJdutFR9J
Last Update: 19:47 KSA 22:47 - GMT 19:47