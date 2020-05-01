CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi directs malls, shops, pharmacies to install thermal screening

A man walks in Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (File photo: Reuters)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English Friday 01 May 2020
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development (DED) instructed on Friday all malls, food retailers, and pharmacies to install thermal screening devices and cameras at their main entrances.

The DED said the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority will provide thermal inspection devices and camera to the aforementioned retail outlets on a rental basis.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The DED added that visits to malls cannot exceed two hours and all visitors must undergo thermal camera screening at entrances, wear face masks and gloves, as well as pay by credit card and adhere to social distancing regulations.

Abu Dhabi had announced on Monday that it will allow malls to re-open, given that their management implements all the strict guidelines issued, including testing all staff members for COVID-19.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), had said on Tuesday, it completed approximately 20,000 coronavirus tests for mall and shop employees across the emirate.

Employees of malls and shops in Abu Dhabi got tested in seven of SEHA’s drive-through screening facilities over the weekend.

