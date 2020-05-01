Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi directs malls, shops, pharmacies to install thermal screening

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development (DED) instructed on Friday all malls, food retailers, and pharmacies to install thermal screening devices and cameras at their main entrances.

The DED said the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority will provide thermal inspection devices and camera to the aforementioned retail outlets on a rental basis.

The DED added that visits to malls cannot exceed two hours and all visitors must undergo thermal camera screening at entrances, wear face masks and gloves, as well as pay by credit card and adhere to social distancing regulations.

Abu Dhabi had announced on Monday that it will allow malls to re-open, given that their management implements all the strict guidelines issued, including testing all staff members for COVID-19.

As malls begin to re-open in #AbuDhabi, subject to @AbuDhabiDED approval, customers are required to follow precautionary guidelines for visiting, shopping and dining.

Masks and gloves must be worn, and bringing your own bags from home is advised. pic.twitter.com/aBaKPMP2uG — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) April 27, 2020

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), had said on Tuesday, it completed approximately 20,000 coronavirus tests for mall and shop employees across the emirate.

In preparation for the reopening of malls in #AbuDhabi, we have been operating Covid-19 testing centers around the clock.

20,000 employees have completed tests so far at 7 drive-through testing centers. pic.twitter.com/3EJdutFR9J — SEHA - شركة صحة (@SEHAHealth) April 28, 2020

Employees of malls and shops in Abu Dhabi got tested in seven of SEHA’s drive-through screening facilities over the weekend.

