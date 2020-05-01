Coronavirus: Bahrain confirms 129 new cases, total number of infections at 3,170

Bahrain reported on Friday 129 new coronavirus cases, most of which were among expatriate workers, raising the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the country up to 3,170 cases, while the death toll stood at eight fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health.

Out of the new cases, 104 were expat workers, and 25 contracted the COVID-19 virus after coming into contact with active cases.

The number of recovered patients in Bahrain reached 1,555 people, and the government has so far conducted more than 134,000 coronavirus tests.

Bahrain’s government had launched a campaign to support the national efforts in combating the coronavirus outbreak.

The committee responsible for the campaign will “follow up on the disbursement of aid amounts according to the plan and the criteria that have been approved, supervising the registration of eligible groups by launching a website and a registration hotline, and overseeing the distribution of the campaign amounts to families that been impacted by the coronavirus,” Secretary-General of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation in Bahrain, Mustafa al-Ameen said on Friday.

The donations to the campaign will also be used in distributing Iftar meals (the meal Muslims have to break their fast during the Holy month of Ramadan) daily, issuing purchasing coupons, supporting productive families through the purchase of masks and handmade face masks, and supporting the sterilization operations carried out by the General directorate of Civil Defense.

The campaign has received more than 37 million Bahraini Dinars ($100 million) between April 12-30.

