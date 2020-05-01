Coronavirus: Emergency declaration gave world enough time to respond, says WHO

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gave a robust defense on Friday of his and the World Health Organization's (WHO) “timely” actions in declaring the new coronavirus an international health emergency at the end of January.
The January 30 declaration was made in “enough time for the rest of the world to respond” because there were at that stage only 82 cases of infection and no deaths outside China, Tedros told a virtual media briefing at the WHO's Geneva headquarters.
Tedros said the WHO, which is seeking to lead the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, had used the days before declaring the global emergency as time to visit China to learn more about the new virus.
