Coronavirus: Kuwait confirms 353 new cases, its highest daily toll so far

Kuwait confirmed 353 new coronavirus cases, marking its highest daily toll so far, the health ministry announced on Friday.
Meanwhile, the death toll reached 30 after four new fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours. The number of recoveries continues to rise with 63 new ones raising the total to 1,602 out of a total 4,377 infection cases.
Last Update: 11:33 KSA 14:33 - GMT 11:33