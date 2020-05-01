Coronavirus: Private sector employees wages must be paid on time, says UAE ministry

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) called on private sector companies to ensure that they pay their employees’ wages on time via the Wages Protection System.

“We stress on the importance of the private sector's commitment to pay their employee wages through the wage protection system, documented per the agreement with the worker, & early leave included in the temporary contract available on smart app & website http://mohre.gov.ae,” the ministry said on Wednesday, state news agency WAM reported.

The ministry added that companies that have granted employees ‘early leave’ amid the coronavirus pandemic must expedite the required documentation to register such consent, via a temporary supplementary annex to the employment contract. The supplementary form/annex is available for employers via the MoHRE smart app and website.

The ‘early leave’ initiative was launched by the ministry earlier this month, in response to requests by expats working in the UAE private sector, who are willing to return to their home countries.

The initiative ensures that employers book employees round-trip tickets, and that the contractual relationship between employer and employee continues, with early leave considered as unpaid leave.

MoHRE also added that employers must immediately update systems approved by the ministry on any changes to employment contracts agreed by both parties, including the temporary or permanent reduction of wages.

