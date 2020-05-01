Coronavirus: Qatar reports 2 deaths, 687 new cases in 24 hours, total cases at 14,096

Qatar reported on Friday 687 new coronavirus cases and two deaths due to the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country up to 14,096 and the death toll up to 12 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry also confirmed the recovery of 64 coronavirus patients, raising the total number of recovered patients up to 1,436 people.

The two new fatalities were residents, a 96-year-old and a 40-year-old, both of whom were receiving intensive care and had suffered from chronic diseases.

آخر مستجدات فيروس كورونا في قطر

The ministry said most of the new cases were expat workers who contracted the virus after coming into contacted with active cases.

The rest of the new cases were citizens and residents who contracted the virus from members of their families, who in turn had contracted the coronavirus through their workplaces or locations where they were exposed to infected people.

The ministry reiterated that the coronavirus was “entering the peak stage” in the country and that it expects the number of infections to begin gradually decreasing.

