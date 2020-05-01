Coronavirus: Social media users share picture showing packed crowds in Abu Dhabi mall

Social media users circulated on Thursday a picture showing packed crowds, saying it was taken in Abu Dhabi mall on Wednesday.

The picture showed dozens of people pressed against each other, most were making face masks.

A Twitter user with the handle “Hamelli” posted the picture on Thursday, with the comment: “That was Abu Dhabi mall yesterday.”

A UAE-based Youtuber, with Twitter handle “Emkwan”, commented on the same picture shared in a Tweet by another user, saying: “I recognize the lifts and escalator arrangement. Definitely Abu Dhabi Mall.”

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development (DED) had announced on Monday that it will allow malls to re-open, given that their management implements all the strict guidelines issued, including testing all staff members for COVID-19.

Abu Dhabi Media Office said early Friday the DED is evaluating the readiness of malls to re-open: “Malls must implement the guidelines issued, ensuring that all requirements and precautionary measures are in place.”

“Any mall that does not clearly demonstrate that the guidelines are being followed will not be permitted to re-open until it can do so. Regular inspections of malls that are open will be conducted to ensure guidelines are maintained,” it added.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), had said on Tuesday, it completed approximately 20,000 coronavirus tests for mall and shop employees across the emirate, state news agency WAM reported.

In preparation for the reopening of malls in #AbuDhabi, we have been operating Covid-19 testing centers around the clock.

Employees of malls and shops in Abu Dhabi got tested in seven of SEHA’s drive-through screening facilities over the weekend.

