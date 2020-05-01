Coronavirus: UAE detects 557 new cases after conducting 26,000 tests

The United Arab Emirates has detected 557 new coronavirus cases after conducting 26,000 tests, the government communication office announced on Friday.
The death toll climbed to 111 after the health ministry recorded six new deaths over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, an additional 114 have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 2,543 out of a total 13,038 cases so far.
As the number of confirmed cases in the UAE continues to rise, an increasing number of patients are also recovering, and the death toll remains relatively low.
The UAE has partially lifted strict lockdowns in recent days with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Malls, restaurants and other business are now allowed to operate but must follow strict preventative measures such as only allowing 20 percent capacity at a time and requiring everyone to wear face masks to prevent the spread of the virus.
