Coronavirus: UAE detects 557 new cases after conducting 26,000 tests

The United Arab Emirates has detected 557 new coronavirus cases after conducting 26,000 tests, the government communication office announced on Friday.



The death toll climbed to 111 after the health ministry recorded six new deaths over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, an additional 114 have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 2,543 out of a total 13,038 cases so far.



Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



As the number of confirmed cases in the UAE continues to rise, an increasing number of patients are also recovering, and the death toll remains relatively low.

Less than one percent of the those who contracted the virus in the UAE have passed away, while nearly 20 percent of the country’s coronavirus patients have recovered so far.





The UAE has partially lifted strict lockdowns in recent days with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Malls, restaurants and other business are now allowed to operate but must follow strict preventative measures such as only allowing 20 percent capacity at a time and requiring everyone to wear face masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

People are now allowed to leave their homes without a permit between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Entertainment destinations such as cinemas, and public beaches and parks remain closed until further notice. Director General of the Department of Economic Development (DED), Sami al-Qamzi on Thursday said the reopening of such places would “depend on the overall pandemic situation and an assessment of the health of the community.”

Read more:



Dubai opened up 30 pct of economy, rest depends on rate of coronavirus infection: DED



UAE to continue traditional Ramadan cannon firing without spectators amid coronavirus concerns

Dubai eases coronavirus restrictions as it marks Ramadan: 10 questions answered



Ramadan in Dubai amid coronavirus

Last Update: 10:13 KSA 13:13 - GMT 10:13