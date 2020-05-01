Coronavirus: UAE develops COVID-19 treatment, ‘could be game-changer’

A United Arab Emirates research institute has developed a coronavirus treatment “which could be a game-changer in the global fight” against the outbreak, a government official announced on Friday.
BREAKING: A UAE research institute has developed a breakthrough treatment for COVID-19 which could be a game-changer in the global fight against the virus. 1/5— هند مانع العتيبة Hend Al Otaiba (@hend_mana) May 1, 2020
The treatment has successfully undergone an initial phase of clinical trials, with no harmful side effects, on 73 patients making full recoveries, according to the director.
Many of the trial patients had were moderately to severely ill prior to treatment, and many were intubated in an intensive care unit, according to Al Otaiba.
More trials are being conducted and a clearer understanding of the treatment’s potential should be available in the coming weeks.
The UAE has so far recorded 13,038 coronavirus cases so far but has maintained a relatively low death toll with only 111 fatalities.
Meanwhile, 2,543 people, nearly 20 percent of the country’s infected patients, have recovered so far.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia total cases over 24,000, steady increase of 1,344 new cases
UAE detects 557 new cases after conducting 26,000 tests