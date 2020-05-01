Coronavirus: UAE’s Mohammed bin Rashid sends 60 tons of medical aid to UK

The UAE sent on Thursday the first aircraft carrying medical aid for the United Kingdom’s healthcare sector, which arrived in London Heathrow airport from China, state news agency WAM reported.

The aid included 60 tons of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical equipment, to support the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) in combating the COVID-19 outbreak, as per the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The shipment contains face masks, protective clothing and other essential items required during the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK is struggling with one of Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreaks. It has reported 171,253 confirmed cases and 26,771 deaths as of Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

It currently has the fourth highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, and the third highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 globally, according to the Johns Hopkins tally.

UK’s James Cleverly, Minister for Middle East and North Africa, said on Thursday he had called UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, and thanked him for the “UAE’s support in the battle against coronavirus” and ensuring that the efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine by Gavi, the vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) were fully funded.

