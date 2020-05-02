Coronavirus: Boris Johnson names son after doctors who saved his life

Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds have named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, partly as a tribute to two of the intensive care doctors who they said had saved the British leader's life as he battled COVID-19 complications.
Symonds announced the name on Saturday on Instagram beside a picture of her and the boy–who already has thick hair resembling the blond thatch of his father.
Read more: Coronavirus: PM Boris Johnson thanks Britons in first public appearance after absence
Symonds, 32, said Wilfred, who was born on Wednesday, was named after Johnson's grandfather while Lawrie came from her grandfather.
Nicholas, Symonds said, was a nod to Nick Price and Nick Hart - two doctors who the couple have praised for saving Johnson's life at St Thomas' hospital last month.
“I couldn't be happier,” Symonds said, adding her thanks to the maternity staff of University College London Hospital. “My heart is full.”
Read more: Coronavirus: UK's Boris Johnson makes first public appearance after absence
Johnson, 55, returned to work on Monday after recuperating from COVID-19, which had left him gravely ill in intensive care at the peak of the coronavirus outbreak. He thanked the doctors at St Thomas' hospital whom, he said, had “saved my life, no question”.
Symonds, a former public relations executive, also had symptoms of the virus but recovered more swiftly. She had said in February that the baby was due in early summer.
Johnson, who was present at the birth, will take a short period of paternity leave later in the year.
