Coronavirus: Oman sees drop in daily increase with 36 new cases, total now 2,483

Oman has seen a drop in its daily increase with the health ministry recording only 36 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, compared to 99 the day before.



The Sultanate has maintained its low death toll at 11 out of a total 2,483 cases. Meanwhile, 750 people have recovered so far, according to the health ministry.

Authorities continue to urge people to adhere to preventative measures such as social distancing and staying at home to slow the spread of the virus.

“With our commitment to health isolation and social distancing, we will prevent ourselves, our families, and our community from the spread of the coronavirus,” the ministry said in a statement.





The Sultanate of Oman announced its first two cases of COVID-19 on February 24, two Omani women who had caught the virus in Iran.

The Omani government under new Sultan Haitham bin Tariq has put some measures in place, including a complete lockdown in the capital Muscat, where a majority of the cases have been identified.

A few days before the Islamic holy month of Ramadan began, authorities banned mass gatherings and extended the lockdown in its capital until May 8 as the number of new cases continued to rise.

Neighboring countries including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have also banned mass gatherings, as well as communal prayers during the holy month.

Al Arabiya English's Tommy Hilton contributed to this report.





