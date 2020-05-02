Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms steady increase of 1,326 new cases, seven deaths

Saudi Arabia confirmed a steady increase of 1,326 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 25,459, a health ministry spokesman said on Saturday.



He also confirmed seven additional deaths, raising the death toll to 176.

As the number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom continues to rise, an increasing number of patients are also recovering, and the death toll remains relatively low.



Less than one percent of the those who contracted the virus in Saudi Arabia have passed away, while 3,765, about 15 percent of the country’s coronavirus patients, have recovered so far.





Saudi Arabia began field testing in recent weeks in order to expand its testing capacity. Medical teams have so far made 1,800 visits to various neighborhoods throughout the Kingdom to test people in their homes, with a focus on densely populated labor residential areas. A spokesman said on Friday that 170,000 labor workers have been tested so far.



Most confirmed coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia are of people living in densely populated residential areas, especially neighborhoods that house laborers, according to the health ministry.



A committee for organizing labor housing in the Kingdom has taken several measures to reduce the spread of the virus in these densely populated areas. The Kingdom has provided 2,000 alternative residential properties that consist of 170,000 rooms which can house 350,000 labor workers.

Last Update: 13:18 KSA 16:18 - GMT 13:18