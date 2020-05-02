Coronavirus: UAE launches initiative to provide workers with ‘health boxes’

The campaign collects donations to help provide a box for each worker, containing 44 essential prevention and protection items for their safety, health and social support; such as face masks, gloves, sanitizers, food items.
The box also includes a mobile phone credit for voice and data and a new phone sim card to allow workers to remain in touch with their families overseas.
The boxes will be delivered to workers in their residences by volunteers.
"The ‘Be Well’ campaign aims to promote the health and safety of workers in the UAE and appreciate their efforts, in addition to supporting national efforts in dealing with the repercussions of the new coronavirus, in partnership with government and private organizations,” said Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing.
Secretary-General of the UAE Red Crescent Authority, Mohammed Ateeq al-Falahi, said: “The campaign, which coincides with International Workers Day, supports the national efforts to reduce the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and supports preventive and precautionary measures among workers.”