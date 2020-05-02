Coronavirus: UAE launches initiative to provide workers with ‘health boxes’

The UAE launched on Friday the “Be Well” campaign, an initiative to promote the health and safety of workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign was organized to commemorate International Worker’s Day, which falls on May 1st of each year, state news agency WAM reported.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The campaign collects donations to help provide a box for each worker, containing 44 essential prevention and protection items for their safety, health and social support; such as face masks, gloves, sanitizers, food items.

The box also includes a mobile phone credit for voice and data and a new phone sim card to allow workers to remain in touch with their families overseas.

The boxes will be delivered to workers in their residences by volunteers.

On the occasion of #InternationalLabourDay, salute to the hands that are building this nation up. Let us honour & celebrate the work of every person who has taken a step forward in making our country a better place to live in. #MOHRE pic.twitter.com/aB7pUyqGhB — MOHRE_UAE وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) May 1, 2020

"The ‘Be Well’ campaign aims to promote the health and safety of workers in the UAE and appreciate their efforts, in addition to supporting national efforts in dealing with the repercussions of the new coronavirus, in partnership with government and private organizations,” said Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing.

Secretary-General of the UAE Red Crescent Authority, Mohammed Ateeq al-Falahi, said: “The campaign, which coincides with International Workers Day, supports the national efforts to reduce the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and supports preventive and precautionary measures among workers.”

Read more:

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi gives locally made sanitizer to low-income families, workers

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi offers free coronavirus testing for workers in Mussafah

Coronavirus: Private sector employees wages must be paid on time, says UAE ministry

Foreign workers undergo coronavirus testing in Dubai To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Last Update: 21:13 KSA 00:13 - GMT 21:13