Coronavirus clears skies: Bahrain towers seen from Al-Khobar corniche in Saudi Arabia

Social media users circulated on Friday pictures showing the towers of Bahraini capital Manama viewed from Al Khobar’s corniche in Saudi Arabia, with many saying that was due to the reduction in air pollution amid the coronavirus lockdowns.
One Twitter user with the handle “@Abdull_Alorini” posted a picture of the corniche, with Bahrain’s skyline visible in the distance, across the waters of the Arabian Gulf.
Another user with the handle “waleedalomair1” shared more pictures of the corniche, saying Bahrain’s landmarks were seen from Al-Khobar corniche because of the cleanliness of the environment due to reduced amounts of car exhaust and factories not operating.
Al-Khobar is a city in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia on the coast of the Arabian Gulf. It hosts King Fahd Causeway, a 25-kilometer-long bridge connecting Saudi Arabia to Bahrain, which was opened in 1986.
The bridge’s Saudi end is located south of Al-Khobar, while the Bahraini end is located west of Manama.
Pollution reduction amid coronavirus
With billions of people under lockdowns, curfews, or some sort of movement restriction, and the suspension of the operations of some factories and manufacturing plants as part of the global efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the world has witnessed a significant drop in carbon emissions.
The reduced road transport decreased the emissions of nitrogen oxides and the suspension or reduction of operations at factories lessened other gas emissions.
Dozens of countries around the world reported significantly reduced levels of air pollution, especially in European countries such as Spain and Italy.
For example, the European Space Agency (ESA) showed that average nitrogen dioxide levels decreased by 56 percent week-on-week after Spain’s government banned non-essential travel on March 14.
China, which imposed strict restrictions on the movement of almost half a billion people, also witnessed a significant drop in air pollution.