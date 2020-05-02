Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia: 1.4 mln university students take 223,000 tests remotely

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education said on Saturday that more than 1.4 million university students in the Kingdom were able to take over 223,000 tests remotely during the first week of exams, as education institutions remain closed as part of the government’s efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The students used a wide range of online applications to take their tests such as Microsoft Teams, Blackboard, Exam.net and Question Mark, among other online platforms.

The Kingdom had suspended in-attendance education activities in all schools, universities and educational institutions starting from March 9 until further notice, and directed all educational institutions to implement distance learning through online platforms.

The Ministry of Education had announced in mid-April that it would advance all students, kindergarten to high school, to the next grade and take the first semester’s results as the results for the second semester.

Hamad al-Sheikh, the Minister of Education, stressed that all students in all grades have passed without exception.

Saudi Arabia reported 24,097 confirmed coronavirus cases, 168 deaths, and 3,555 recovered patients as of Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Highlights of the press conference of the official spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/lBND32BFxQ — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) May 1, 2020

