Coronavirus in UAE: Public school students sit for centralized smart tests on May 4

The UAE’s Ministry of Education said on Friday it set May 4 as the date for centralized smart tests for the third semester of the current academic year for public schools, as part of the government’s distance learning program implemented as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The tests, which are part of distance learning and smart learning, will start on May 4 and will be short and are a substitute to the end-of-term examinations for Grades 4 to 11. Grade 12 students will sit for centralized short tests in addition to the end-of-year exam, state news agency WAM reported.

“In case of an emergency, should students experience certain difficulties preventing them from attending the main test, the ministry will conduct another centralized ‘make-up' test.”

UAE education amid coronavirus

The Ministry of Education had announced on March 3 the early start of spring vacation for schools and the distance learning initiative to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

On March 30, the UAE extended distance learning for all government and private schools and universities until the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.

The distance learning initiative involves students continuing their educational curriculum from home through online classes.

