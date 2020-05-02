Panadol, oxygen to treat coronavirus, if case worsens, patient dies: Sudan Minister

Sudan’s Minister of Health Akram Ali Altom said on Thursday that coronavirus patients have only Panadol (paracetamol pain relief tablets) as a treatment option, and if they struggle to breath, they’re given oxygen, and if the case worsens, they die.

“During this pandemic, your health is in your hands. This disease has no treatment other than Panadol, and if the patient suffocated, he will be given oxygen, and if he gets worse, in short, he will die,” the minister said during a press conference.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Sudan has 534 confirmed coronavirus cases and the death toll stood at 33 as of Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins tally.

The minister had told Reuters in early April that the country needed approximately $120 million to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

He said the country’s health sector and economy were not equipped to handle a large outbreak.

The poor African country had imposed a 12-hour curfew, shut down schools, universities and clubs, and banned gatherings in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Read more:

Sudan announces first coronavirus death

Sudan closes schools and universities over coronavirus fears

Coronavirus: Sudan to release of thousands of prisoners as preventative measure

Last Update: 23:37 KSA 02:37 - GMT 23:37