Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi Airports launches UAE-made robot for COVID-19 disinfection

Abu Dhabi Airports, in partnership with Tawazun Strategic Development Fund, launched on Saturday the “CoDi BOT UGV,” an unmanned ground vehicle for the disinfection of viruses including COVID-19, as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The “CoDi BOT UGV,” which was designed and manufactured by UAE-based company Marakeb Technologies, will be piloted from May throughout Abu Dhabi International Airport, including in staff areas and cargo facilities, as well as being used as part of cabin deserialization processes on passenger aircraft, state news agency WAM reported.

The robot is designed to be able to maneuver through an airplane’s cabin, while ensuring the safety of its operators through remote control capability, using real-time video and high-speed 4G data connection.

Its functions include: “Targeting of virus strains on surfaces with controlled bursts of germicidal UV rays, screening of individuals through thermal infrared monitoring, disinfection of areas using liquid cleaning agents.”

The introduction of the robot helps operational teams carry out safer missions during the sterilization of aircraft while parked at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), eliminating the risk of human exposure and self-contamination. The robot’s versatility also enables the disinfection of spaces within the airport terminals, reinforcing public safety against COVID-19 and any future virus outbreaks.

The robot will be the latest addition to the safety measures already implemented at Abu Dhabi International Airport which include thermal screening, nasal swabbing, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

