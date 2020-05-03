Coronavirus: Bahrain announces 72 new cases, raising total to 3,356

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bahrain rose to 3,356 after 72 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total number of active cases in the country is 1,631.

Of the newly reported cases, 67 are of expatriate workers. Five people were infected with the virus after they came into contact with previously infected individuals.

The Ministry of Health has announced 149 new recoveries from #COVID-19 and registered 72 new active cases of which 67 are expatriate workers and 5 are contacts of active cases #UnitedAgainstCOVID19 #TeamBahrain — وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) May 3, 2020

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Meanwhile, eight deaths have been reported so far and 1,040 people have been discharged from quarantine centers.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism issued a clarification on the government’s decision to extend the nationwide closures until May 7.

The following facilities will continue to be closed: Cinemas, private sports centers, private swimming pools, special gaming rooms, Shisha (hookah) cafes, and salons.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Bahrain extends statewide closures to May 7, bans some Ramadan activities

Bahrain turns car park into ICU for coronavirus patients

Last Update: 10:45 KSA 13:45 - GMT 10:45