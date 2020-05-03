Coronavirus: Kuwait detects 364 new cases, highest daily toll so far

Kuwait detected 364 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the highest reported daily toll, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 4,983.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Five people died of the virus in the past 24 hours, the ministry added. They include a 61-year-old Pakistani, a 63-year-old Indian, a 46-year-old Bangladeshi, a 54-year-old Jordanian, and a 43-year-old Indian.

Out of the 364 new cases, 14 involve Kuwaitis who had returned from the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, 348 cases involve people who came into contact with other infected individuals.

Two other cases involve Kuwaiti nationals, but the health ministry did not specify how they were infected with the coronavirus.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 364 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 73 حالة شفاء، و 5 حالات وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 4983 حالة pic.twitter.com/liBLF5MazO — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) May 3, 2020

Kuwait imposed a 16-hour curfew from the hours of 5 p.m. to 6 a.m., halted all international flights until further notice, and suspended schools and universities until August.

Read more:

Kuwait expands coronavirus curfew during Ramadan, extends public sector suspension

Coronavirus: Kuwaiti Emir calls on public adhere to preventative measures

Last Update: 11:39 KSA 14:39 - GMT 11:39