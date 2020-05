Qatar recorded 679 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 15,551, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The virus-related death toll in Qatar stands at 12.

Meanwhile, 130 people recovered from the coronavirus in Qatar in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,664.

آخر مستجدات فيروس كورونا في قطر

Latest update on Coronavirus in Qatar#سلامتك_هي_سلامتي #YourSafetyIsMySafety pic.twitter.com/1kzNHunJDL — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) May 3, 2020

So far, Qatar has tested 104,435 people for the virus as part of efforts to ramp up testing.

The ministry reiterated on Friday that the coronavirus was “entering the peak stage” in the country and that it expects the number of infections to begin gradually decreasing.

Last Update: 12:29 KSA 15:29 - GMT 12:29