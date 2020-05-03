Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour lockdown on 2nd Industrial City in Dammam

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior imposed a 24-hour lockdown on the 2nd Industrial City in Dammam, the capital of the Kingdom’s Eastern Province, as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Authorities have completely banned entry to or exit from the 2nd Industrial City until further notice, while still allowing movement for shipping and transporting goods.

Vital factories in the 2nd Industrial City will be allowed to operate at 30 percent capacity, and the factories’ managers, engineers and workers will be allowed to enter the facilities but are not allowed to leave the city.

The ministry also lifted the lockdown on Dammam’s al-Atheer district, which was imposed on April 15, and said it will allow residents to move around for essential needs from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Ramadan curfew

Saudi Arabia had revised on April 21 its coronavirus curfew timings for the holy month of Ramadan, allowing residents in all areas and cities not currently under a 24-horu lockdown to go out between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

However, areas under a complete lockdown will only be allowed to go out for essential needs, such as grocery shopping or medical visits, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents in these areas must stay within their neighborhoods

A 24-hour lockdown was previously imposed on the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran, and Hofuf and throughout the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif, and Khobar.

The government had imposed a full lockdown on the holy cities of Mecca and Medina as well. Other cities and governorates had a curfew implemented from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

