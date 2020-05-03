Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia repatriates citizens from Sudan, Tunisia  

Saudi Arabia repatriated on Saturday its citizens who were stuck in Sudan and Tunisia after the coronavirus pandemic halted flights and shut down airports around the world, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The group arrived in Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport on two Saudia Airlines flights dedicated to repatriating citizens.

Their return comes after King Salman bin Abdulaziz ordered the foreign minister last month to work on procedures that would allow citizens to return to the Kingdom.

Upon their arrival, the citizens underwent a 12-step process to ensure they have not been infected with the virus, according to SPA.

This includes a temperature check, passing through a sterilization area outside their plane’s gate, and being scanned by thermal camera devices.

Saudi Arabian citizens arriving in Jeddah from Sudan and Tunisia. (SPA)

The passengers were then taken to guesthouses where they will be staying for 14 days under the supervision of the Ministry of Health.

