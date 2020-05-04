Coronavirus: Cases in Oman rise to 2,637 after 69 new infections reported

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oman rose to 2,637 after 69 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
Thirty-seven of the newly infected individuals are Omani citizens, while 32 are non-Omani residents.
Currently, the death toll stands at 12. The number of recoveries in the country is 816.
Authorities urged the public to adhere to preventative measures such as social distancing and staying at home to slow the spread of the virus.
“With our commitment to health isolation and social distancing, we will prevent ourselves, our families, and our community from the spread of the coronavirus,” the ministry said in a statement.
The first two coronavirus cases in Oman were announced on February 24 after two Omani women were infected during a trip to Iran.
Since then, the government has imposed strict measures to prevent the virus from spreading further. The capital Muscat was put under a complete lockdown, and Ramadan mass gatherings were banned.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Oman bans Ramadan mass gatherings, extends Muscat lockdown until May 8
Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan as coronavirus threat lingers
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 07:50 KSA 10:50 - GMT 07:50