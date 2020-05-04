Coronavirus: Qatar reports 640 new cases, mainly in migrant workers, total now 14,369

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Qatar climbed to 14,369 after 640 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.
The majority of the new cases were detected in migrant workers who were infected after coming into contact with others who tested positive for the virus, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.
So far, Qatar has reported 12 deaths and 1,810 infections. A total of 10,6795 people have been tested in the country as of Monday.
The ministry said that the upcoming period will witness a fluctuation in the number of daily reported cases, which will shift between high and low rates.
This is due to several reasons, the ministry added, including that the outbreak is reaching its peak stage before the number of infections will descend gradually.
The ministry urged the public to adhere to preventative measures to protect themselves and others from the virus.
