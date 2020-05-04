Coronavirus: Dubai closes two shops, issues 81 warnings over lockdown easing rules

Dubai has shut down two shops, issued warnings to 81 more, and imposed a fine on one other for failing to abide by precautionary measures put in place to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Dubai Economy tweeted on Monday.

Dubai allowed shops and malls that were closed under the emirate’s lockdown to reopen at the beginning of Ramadan, but implemented strict new regulations including requiring staff and customers to wear face masks and banning promotional offers. The DED has since been carrying out daily inspections, issuing fines and closing stores that violate the regulations.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The department also found 1,064 shops to be compliant with the procedures.

The announcement follows a raft of similar closures last week by Dubai Economy.

On Sunday, April 26, authorities shut down 21 shops and warned 65 others for uncompliance. The shops were located in the same areas of “Old Dubai.” On Monday the number rose to 26 shut and 234 warned, with a further 13 closed and 211 more warned on Tuesday.

The trend continued the following day, with nine stores closed, 18 fined and 176 warned, and Thursday with 19 shops closed and 165 more warned.

Read more:

Dubai’s Expo 2020 officially postponed until October 1, 2021 amid coronavirus

Coronavirus: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan hails fight against COVID-19

Coronavirus: Dubai ruler calls for development of post-COVID-19 economic plan

Last Update: 10:11 KSA 13:11 - GMT 10:11